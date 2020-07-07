Ital Tek Follows ‘Outland’ Album with New Planet Mu EP 'Dream Boundary' EP is available on August 7.

Ital Tek will release Dream Boundary, a new EP, on Planet Mu.

Dream Boundary is a short suite of five tracks that were made during the same period as Outland, but seemed to fall outside the album’s remit.

On this EP, things are less calm but more fiercely hallucinated. We’re told that “contrasts are turned up and everything is covered in a layer of grime,” and silence is used with sometimes “disorientating aggression.”

Ital Tek is the alias of Alan Myson, an English electronic musician based in Brighton. He’s released six albums on Planet Mu, the latest, Outland, coming in May.

Tracklisting



01. Deletion Quarter

02. Dream Boundary

03. Wintered

04. Time Burns Heavy

05. Nocturn

Dream Boundary EP is available digitally on August 7. Meanwhile, you can stream “Deletion Quarter” in full below, and pre-order here.