Italy’s Mother Tongue to Release Tiombé Lockhart’s Elusive ‘The Aquarius Years’ Album 'The Aquarius Years' LP is out March 6.

Tiombé Lockhart will release her elusive debut album, The Aquarius Years, on vinyl for the first time.

Lockhart, a gifted singer-songwriter known for her subversive and experimental approach to electronic soul music, is noted for her work on Platinum Pied Pipers’ cult classic Triple P. She released The Aquarius Years on CD and sold it during her tour with Platinum Pied Pipers and Bilal in the early 2000s, but it has stayed largely under the radar, even after Lockhart shared it digitally last year.

Mother Tongue Records, an independent label in Verona, Italy, has now remastered the album and prepared it for vinyl release for the first time. All current streams will be taken down shortly ahead of the re-mastered release.

Lockhart’s vocals are at the heart of the album, and she’s joined by multiple Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper on two tracks, and also soul singer Bilal, a lifelong collaborator, who features on the sombre stepper “Sexy Suzy On A Sunday,” where they effortlessly blend trap-like 808s with classic, soulful R&B.

Tracklisting



01. Mr. Johnnie Walker

02. G.P. (feat. Robert Glasper)

03. Sexy Suzy On A Sunday (feat. Bilal)

04. Working Girls Suicide (Capricorn Eclipse) (feat. eCUSSIONIST)

05. Tip Of My Tongue

06. You Need Me

07. California Dreaming (feat. Robert Glasper)

The Aquarius Years LP is out on March 6 on vinyl only. Meanwhile, you can read more here, where you can also hear clips of the music.