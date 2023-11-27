Ivy Lab Next on Australia’s Future Classic 'Demon Dust' EP drops on December 1.

Ivy Lab, also known as Sabre and Stray, will release a new EP on Future Classic.

Demon Dust stems from a love of UK bass but “plays with tempo and collides hip-hop with jungle, LA humidity, and London grit,” we’re told. It follows releases on Dirtybird and their own TWTW London imprint.

“We’ve built a hunger to unleash a solid season of dancefloor material and to do so in spaces we’ve either neglected in recent years or yet to have turned our hand to,” Ivy Lab said in a statement. “We’re still always gonna carry our baggage as bass heads with a love of hip-hop with us, but the genre pool where we can explore those themes is deeper than ever, and we have so much to say in that conversation.”

Alongside the announcement, the pair shared “Backshifting,” a joyous blend of dusty breakbeats and pitched-up vocal hooks. The EP comes with a remix from Nikki Nair.

For more information on Ivy Lab, check out their XLR8R podcast here, or their feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Backshifting

02. Fool

03. Demon Dust

04. Backshifting (Nikki Nair Remix)

Demon Dust drops on Future Classic on December 1. Meanwhile, you can stream “Backshifting” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://ivylab.bandcamp.com/album/demon-dust">Demon Dust by Ivy Lab</a>