J Colleran Launches Oyae Label with ‘EP01’ 'EP01' is out October 25.

J Colleran will launch his new imprint, Oyae, with a five-track EP titled EP01.

EP01 was produced in Dublin, and came about from originally from processing new and old work together into fresh elements. Taking these textures and layers, J Colleran, the RBMA graduate and NTS regular formally known as MMOTHS, then assembled them into collages to create beds for additional parts to be added. He would then wander around the city listening to a project at half volume and allow the ambient sound of the city to come into the mix. He started ripping YouTube clips of motorbike engines and began processing them with granular synthesis. This eventually led to these new elements becoming the focus of the record, and he broke down and restructured the original recordings around them.

The Irish artist’s last outing came last year, titled Gardenia, via Because Music.

Tracklisting

01. Arena (crush44 edit)

02. Bene

03. Interframe

04. 2Hydra (ft Nami Sato)

05. S-Flood

EP01 is out October 25, with “Bene” streaming in full below.