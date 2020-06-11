J Majik Shares New Album, ‘Always Be’ 'Always Be' LP is available now on Infrared Records.

J Majik has released his new album, Always Be, available now on Infrared Records.

The 10-track album follows 2019’s Full Circle, Majik’s first long-player for two decades. He recorded it last year, exploring sounds beyond drum & bass and jungle, before going back to his first love, techno. It features all new material, comprising rave homages, 4/4 Detroit-inspired workouts, and “beatless moments of electronic beauty,” we’re told.

At the same time, the album underscores the impact of that music has had on Majik’s own life, and pays respects to individuals like Ranx X313 (to whom “Holographic” is dedicated), who was a mentor to during Majik’s early years and introduced him to the Detroit sound.

Majik, real name James Spratling, is known for making genre-busting jungle, as well as upfront drum & bass. He’s released on labels including Metalheadz, where he was one of the original crew, Reinforced, and Tru Playaz.

Tracklisting:



01. Always Be

02. Break Free

03. Dark Summer

04. Future World

05. Holographic

06. Life Force

06. Message To You

07. My Love

08. Sunkiss

09. Velocity

Always Be LP is available digitally on vinyl over at Infrared Records. Meanwhile, you can stream the album in full below.