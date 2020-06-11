J Majik Shares New Album, ‘Always Be’

The 10-track album follows 2019’s Full Circle, Majik’s first long-player for two decades. He recorded it last year, exploring sounds beyond drum & bass and jungle, before going back to his first love, techno. It features all new material, comprising rave homages, 4/4 Detroit-inspired workouts, and “beatless moments of electronic beauty,” we’re told.
At the same time, the album underscores the impact of that music has had on Majik’s own life, and pays respects to individuals like Ranx X313 (to whom “Holographic” is dedicated), who was a mentor to during Majik’s early years and introduced him to the Detroit sound.
Majik, real name James Spratling, is known for making genre-busting jungle, as well as upfront drum & bass. He’s released on labels including Metalheadz, where he was one of the original crew, Reinforced, and Tru Playaz.
Tracklisting:
01. Always Be 02. Break Free 03. Dark Summer 04. Future World 05. Holographic 06. Life Force 06. Message To You 07. My Love 08. Sunkiss 09. Velocity
Always Be LP is available digitally on vinyl over at Infrared Records. Meanwhile, you can stream the album in full below.
