Jackmaster Dies Aged 38 The Scottish DJ-producer suffered an accidental head injury.

Scottish DJ-producer Jack Revill, better known as Jackmaster, has died of an accidental head injury, aged 38.

Revill’s family confirmed the news on Instagram yesterday.

“It’s with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster,” the post reads. “Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.”

“His family—Kate, Sean, and Johnny—are utterly heartbroken. While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss.”

Born in Glasgow in 1986, Jackmaster was the co-founder of the Numbers label. He started his career at local record shop Rubadub at 14.

On some level, almost all artists are storytellers, but Revill’s ability to spin a compelling tale using nothing but music created by other people is what made him exceptional.

His final show took place last month at Hï Ibiza. He had recently released the single “Nitro,” featuring Kid Enigma.

You can check out Revill’s XLR8R podcast via the stream below.