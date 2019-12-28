Jacktone Records and Lisbon’s Naive Unveil Gayphextwin and Pépe Split EP 'Naive 009 / JKTN070' EP will be released in January.

Jacktone Records and Lisbon, Portugal’s Naive have combined forces to bring a split EP featuring the jagged punk techno of San Francisco’s Gayphextwin and the melodic breaks and bass of Valencia’s Pépe.

The EP follows a stellar 2019 for the two labels, which saw Jacktone release EPs and albums from the likes of mukqs and label co-founder Doc Sleep, while Naive, the label of Violet, rose to international attention through releases from Overland, Almaty, and Photonz.

Across side A, Gayphextwin unleashes her in-your-face, grungy approach to electro and techno with furious drums and slicing acid bass. Pépe, meanwhile, takes side B to draw from the best of early ’90s rave influences. We’re told that “filtered breaks and classic drum machines support melodic echoes and bright grooves.”

The two artists also take advantage of the split EP format to remix each other.

Digital purchasers will also receive a pair of bonus tracks: an 11-minute industrial footwork jam from Gayphextwin and a Pépe breakbeat track that begins at mid-tempo and builds to jungle speed before returning to where it began.

Learn more about Gayphextwin in her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



Side 1



01. Gayphextwin “Where Is My Prairie Sun”

02. Gayphextwin “Saunter”

03. Gayphextwin “Spz1”

04. Gayphextwin “Spz1” (Pepe Hyperoxygenation remix)



Side 2



01. Pépe “Palinka Hammer”

02. Pépe “Its The Lights That Make You Pretty”

03. Pépe “Palinka Hammer” (Gayphextwin remix)



Digital Bonus 01: Gayphextwin “This Is How I Feel”

Digital Bonus 02: Pépe “Bridging Mechanics”

Naive 009 / JKTN070 EP will be released in January. Pre-order it via Juno here. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.