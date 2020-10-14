Jamaica’s Tygapaw Next on N.A.A.F.I with Debut Album 'Get Free' LP is scheduled for November 13 release.

Tygapaw will release Get Free, her debut album, via N.A.A.F.I. next month.

Tygapaw, or Dion Mckenzie, is a DJ-producer originally from Mandeville, Jamaica, and based in Brooklyn, New York. Through creating Fake Accent, an event series established to create safe spaces for the Black queer and trans community in nightlife across New York, Mckenzie was able to break into the New York club scene. This shift inspired her to move into founding an independent record label and a solo music career.

Since her debut release on Sweat Equity in 2017, Mckenzie has established herself as a force within the electronic music scene, with releases like Handle With Care and Ode to Black Trans Lives, released earlier this year.

Up next is Mckenzie’s debut album, a powerful project of self-discovery and a conscious effort to lead dance music back to the hands of its creators. It explores techno landscapes and Detroit dance vibes, with abrasive production that “fully personifies the energy of the past 10 months and beyond,” the Mexican label explains.

“Get Free explores what it is to actively dismantle imagined limitations, to eradicate the bondage of self-doubt, to forge ahead with love and light, to liberate the body and mind,” Mckenzie tells XLR8R.

The release follows Gaika’s Seguridad and Lila Tirando a Violeta’s Limerencia on N.A.A.F.I.

Tracklisting



01. Get Free Intro feat. Mandy Harris Williams

02. In Their Fear They Plotted Her Destruction feat. Mandy Harris Williams

03. Soon Come

04. Run 2 U

05. Ownland Interlude feat. Mandy Harris Williams

06. Untitled Fantasy

07. Magenta Riddim

08. Facety

09. So It Go

10. Ownland

11. Thank You feat. Mandy Harris Williams

Get Free LP is scheduled for November 13 release. Pre-order links and streams will be added as they become available.