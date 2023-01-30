James Holden Reveals Fourth Album 'Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities' LP is scheduled for March 31 release.

Photo: Laura Lewis

James Holden will release his new album, Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities, in March via his own Border Community label.

This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities is Holden’s fourth album. Standing in contrast to the expanded band and live take recordings of its predecessor, The Animal Spirits, the release is more of a continuous sound collage, artfully juxtaposing audio worlds.

Across 12 tracks, Holden’s sample sources are custom generated, drawn from recordings of his own performances on the modular synth, keyboard, organ, and piano, plus guest contributions from his drummer Tom Page, percussionist Camilo Tirado, multi-instrumentalist Marcus Hamblett, and saxophonist Christopher Duffin.

“I wanted this to be my most open record, uncynical, naive, unguarded, the record teenage me wanted to make,” says Holden.

We’re also told that the album represents a coming-to-terms with Holden’s own musical past, filled with undulating dancefloor melancholy, spiralling kinetic pixie arpeggios, and hazy vocals.

For the album’s distinctive hand-drawn artwork and accompanying comic booklet insert, Holden called upon Amsterdam-based illustrator and musician Jorge Velez.

Along with the announcement, Holden has shared lead single “Contains Multitudes,” an almost 10-minute long joyful synth and tabla jamboree that breaks down around the midway mark into bold piano flourishes and trembling violin.

Speaking of the track, Holden says: “I’d been looking at John Stezaker’s collages, where things collide and it feels like it opens a window into them, thinking a lot about musical approaches to that idea, then the end part of this just appeared in my head as I listened to the loops of the beginning part. The two songs are opposite musics but also completely contained inside one another.”

Tracklisting



01. You Are In A Clearing

02. Contains Multitudes

03. Common Land

04. Trust Your Feet

05. The Missing Key

06. In The End You’ll Know

07. Continuous Revolution

08. Four Ways Down The Valley

09. Worlds Collide Mountains Form

10. The Answer Is Yes

11. Infinite Fadeout

12. You Can Never Go Back

Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities LP is scheduled for March 31 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Contains Multitudes” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://jamesholden.bandcamp.com/album/imagine-this-is-a-high-dimensional-space-of-all-possibilities">Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities by James Holden</a>