James Holden Reveals Fourth Album
'Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities' LP is scheduled for March 31 release.
James Holden will release his new album, Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities, in March via his own Border Community label.
This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities is Holden’s fourth album. Standing in contrast to the expanded band and live take recordings of its predecessor, The Animal Spirits, the release is more of a continuous sound collage, artfully juxtaposing audio worlds.
Across 12 tracks, Holden’s sample sources are custom generated, drawn from recordings of his own performances on the modular synth, keyboard, organ, and piano, plus guest contributions from his drummer Tom Page, percussionist Camilo Tirado, multi-instrumentalist Marcus Hamblett, and saxophonist Christopher Duffin.
“I wanted this to be my most open record, uncynical, naive, unguarded, the record teenage me wanted to make,” says Holden.
We’re also told that the album represents a coming-to-terms with Holden’s own musical past, filled with undulating dancefloor melancholy, spiralling kinetic pixie arpeggios, and hazy vocals.
For the album’s distinctive hand-drawn artwork and accompanying comic booklet insert, Holden called upon Amsterdam-based illustrator and musician Jorge Velez.
Along with the announcement, Holden has shared lead single “Contains Multitudes,” an almost 10-minute long joyful synth and tabla jamboree that breaks down around the midway mark into bold piano flourishes and trembling violin.
Speaking of the track, Holden says: “I’d been looking at John Stezaker’s collages, where things collide and it feels like it opens a window into them, thinking a lot about musical approaches to that idea, then the end part of this just appeared in my head as I listened to the loops of the beginning part. The two songs are opposite musics but also completely contained inside one another.”
Tracklisting
01. You Are In A Clearing
02. Contains Multitudes
03. Common Land
04. Trust Your Feet
05. The Missing Key
06. In The End You’ll Know
07. Continuous Revolution
08. Four Ways Down The Valley
09. Worlds Collide Mountains Form
10. The Answer Is Yes
11. Infinite Fadeout
12. You Can Never Go Back
Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities LP is scheduled for March 31 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Contains Multitudes” in full via the player below and pre-order here.