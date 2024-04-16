Jamie xx Shares New Track Featuring Honey Dijon 'Baddy On The Floor' is available now via Young.

Jamie xx has shared a new track, a collaboration with Honey Dijon.

“Baddy On The Floor” debuted recently on BBC Radio 1‘s Future Artists with Jack Saunders, featuring a new interview with Jamie xx. It originally appeared in Jamie xx’s All Points East set in 2021.

It’s the latest taste of the UK producer’s second album, which is due out this year. His first album, In Colour, landed in 2015.

The track follows the release of “It’s So Good,” a track Jamie xx, real name James Thomas Smith, made for a Chanel campaign, back in January.

Before that, he shared 2020’s “idontknow,” and 2022’s “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” and “KILL DEM.”

He made it during the pandemic as he and Honey Dijon sent each other files remotely.

Tracklisting

01. Baddy On The Floor

Baddy On The Floor is available now via Young. You can stream it in full via the player below and order it here.

Photo: Laura Jane Coulson