Jamie xx’s Second Album Features Erykah Badu, Honey Dijon, The Avalanches, and More

Jamie xx will release a new album in September on Young.

In Waves follows nine years after In Colour, the London DJ-producer’s debut.

Across 12 tracks—including “Baddy On The Floor,” his collaboration Honey Dijon—he “replicates the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out,” we’re told. The vinyl version includes a bonus 12-inch with five more tracks.

He created it over a four-hour period ushered in by his 2020 BBC Essential Mix and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, producing Oliver Sims’ debut solo album, and a newly discovered love of surfing as escapism.

It features collaborations with Robyn, The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear, Oona Doherty, and his The xx bandmates: Romy and Sim.

“I wanted to make something fun, joyful, and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dancefloor are usually that for me,” Jamie xx says.

Alongside the announcement, Jamie xx has shared “Treat Each Other Right,” a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner. For the video, streaming below, he has teamed up with photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks.

After the album’s release, Jamie xx will be headlining London’s Alexandra Palace on September 26.



Tracklisting



01. Wanna

02. Treat Each Other Right

03. Waited All Night feat. Romy, Oliver Sim & The xx

04. Baddy On The Floor feat. Honey Dijon

05. Dafodil feat. Kelsey Lu, John Glacier & Panda Bear

06. Still Summer

07. Life feat. Robyn

08. The Feeling I Get From You

09. Breather

10. Jamie xx “All You Children” feat. The Avalanches

11. Every Single Weekend (Interlude)

12. Falling Together feat. Oona Doherty

Deluxe LP Bonus 12” Package



01. F U feat. Erykah Badu

02. It’s So Good

03. Do Something

04. Let’s Do It Again

05. Kill Dem

In Waves LP will land on September 20 via Young. Meanwhile, you can stream “Treat Each Other Right” and “Baddy On The Floor” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Alasdair McLellan