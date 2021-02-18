Japanese Ambient Quartet UNKNOWN ME Mend Your Mind with New Album
'Bishintai' LP is scheduled for April 30 release.
UNKNOWN ME, the Japanese ambient quartet of Yakenohara, P-RUFF, H. Takahashi, and Osawa Yuda, will release Bishintai, a new album.
Bishintai is “made for the maintenance of the minds of city dwellers,” we’re told. We can expect “a sublime synthetic suite of cosmic wellness transmissions” that explores “the unknown beauty of your mind and body.” The group crafted it with software, synthesizer, steel drum, rhythm boxes, and robotic voice.
The album unfolds like a “holographic guided meditation,” and it marks the beginning of Tokyo Metropolis, a new label. It features psychedelic footwork riddler foodman and multi-instrumentalist Jim O’Rourke, plus Japanese shape-shifters MC.Sirafu and Lisa Nakagawa.
In 2018, UNKNOWN ME shared Astronauts, which expanded on their signature mode of spatial restraint and hushed harmonics with accents of angelic voice, solar samba, and futurist vocoder. They released subtropics, their debut, in 2017.
Tracklisting
01. Beauty, Mind and Body #1
02. Open The Sense
03. Gaze on Your Palm
04. Breathing Wave (with foodman)
05. Have a Noble Meal (with Jim O’Rourke)
06. Moisture of View (with MC.Sirafu)
07. Beauty, Mind and Body #2
08. Isometrics
09. Can You Hear a New World
10. Treadmill (with Lisa Nakagawa)
11. Aroma Oxygen
12. Beauty, Mind and Body #3
Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream "Open The Sense," "Breathing Wave" with foodman, "Moisture of View" with MC.Sirafu, "Treadmill" with Lisa Nakagawa, and "Aroma Oxygen" in full below.