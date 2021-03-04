Japanese Composer Masayoshi Fujita is Back with a New Album 'Bird Ambience' LP is scheduled for May 28 on Erased Tapes.

Photo: Özge Cöne

Masayoshi Fujita is back with a new album, Bird Ambience, on Erased Tapes.

Bird Ambience brings several fresh changes for the Japanese composer. Until now, he has separated his acoustic solo recordings, the electronic dub made under his El Fog alias, and his experimental improvisations with contemporaries such as Jan Jelinek—but on Bird Ambience, he unites all these different facets.

He also makes a leap from his signature vibraphone, on which he created his three previous albums—Stories (2012), Apologues (2015), and Book of Life (2018)—to the marimba, which takes centre stage alongside drums, percussion, synths, effects, and tape recorder.

We’re told that the “unhurried pace” of Bird Ambience “allows each sound and phrase enough time to be mindfully absorbed and savoured,” and that it carries the ethereal remnants of Midori Takada’s minimalism, the static atmospheres of Mika Vainio, To Rococo Rot’s organics, and the bucolic electronics of Minotaur Shock.

Ahead of the release, Fujita has shared lead single “Thunder,” which blends mildly abrasive effects on the marimba with a warm feeling. It’s inspired by the poem “You Will Hear Thunder” by Anna Akhmatova, and it comes with a video directed by Ryo Noda in the mountain-scapes that surround Fujita’s new life in Hyogo, rural Japan.

Tracklisting



01. Bird Ambience

02. Thunder

03. Anakreon

04. Cumulonimbus Dream

05. Gaia

06. Noise Marimba Tape

07. Morocco

08. Miyama No Kitsune

09. Nord Ambient

10. Stellar

11. Pons

12. Fabric

Bird Ambience LP is scheduled for May 28 on Erased Tapes. Meanwhile, you can stream “Thunder” in full below and pre-order here.