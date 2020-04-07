Japanese Vocalist Isayahh Wuddha Shares New Single Ahead of Debut Album 'Urban Brew' LP is out on May 15.

WotNot Music has shared a new single from Japanese vocalist Isayahh Wuddha.

Elephant Wave is a slice of laid back, lo-fi indie funk recorded onto a multi-track tape recorder. A low slung drum machine groove underpins the track, with warm guitar solos and intriguing vocals running throughout.

“I wanted an intense beat. Because I wanted to sing while dancing,” recalls Wuddha. “At the time of the recording, I was laughing all the time. It’s a pleasure.”

Elephant Wave is the first single from Urban Brew, Wuddha’s first album, originally released on cassette tape last year and due to be released on May 15 on vinyl and digital via WotNot Music.

The single is available to purchase HERE, and you can stream it in full below. Meanwhile, you can read more about the album HERE.

Tracklisting



01. Feel

02. Elephant Wave

03. More

04. Something In Blue

05. Emerald

06. Shipping Love Beat

07. Ever about