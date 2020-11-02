Jaymie Silk’s New Single is an Immersion into the Daily Life of the Marginalized 'Brain Dead' is available now.

Jaymie Silk, a fixture of Montreal’s ballroom scene, has released Brain Dead, a new single on Lavibe, the French label of Brice Coudert.

The single is Silk’s first new music since June’s Club Mermaid album. It comes with a video directed, filmed, and edited by Adrien Cronet that “immerses us in the daily life and emotional intimacy of those who experience marginalization and silence on a daily basis,” Silk says.

Silk continues: “Because I make music, but it’s more than music to me.

For all those who feel stuck in this world, who cry out in silence, who struggle to remain themselves, because you can’t follow the wind when your heart is heavy. Let them know. Listen and share.”

Tracklisting



01. Brain Dead

Brain Dead is available now, with the video streaming below.