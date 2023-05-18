Jessy Lanza Reveals Fourth Album on Hyperdub 'Love Hallucination' LP is scheduled for July 28 release.

Jessy Lanza will release her fourth album via Hyperdub.

Lanza wrote Love Hallucination having just moved from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, stepping into “a newfound confidence and personal authenticity.” She produced all 11 tracks alongside Jacques Greene, David Kennedy (a.k.a Pearson Sound), Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco Niemerski (a.k.a Tensnake).

From club-ready songs to more downbeat and sultry works, the album “reminds us of falling into depths of love but being self-assured enough to trust one’s instincts,” we’re told.

It’s a record through which close listeners can trace the Canadian singer-producer’s growth from the shy haze of her debut, Pull My Hair Back, to the energetic confidence of her 2021 DJ Kicks release.

“This is an album of big emotions and big songs,” Lanza says in a statement, “with direct and personal lyrics that run the gauntlet of raw feeling.”

Lanza has been releasing albums on Hyperdub since 2013. Her last one, All The Time, landed in 2020.

Tracklisting

01. Don’t Leave Me Now

02. Midnight Ontario

03. Limbo

04. Casino Niagara

05. Don’t Cry On My Pillow

06. Big Pink Rose

07. Drive

08. I Hate Myself

09. Gossamer

10. Marathon

11. Double Time

Love Hallucination LP is scheduled for July 28 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Midnight Ontario” in full via the player below and pre-order here.