Jim O’Rourke Locks in Four-CD Box Set, ‘To Magnetize Money and Catch A Roving Eye’ 'To Magnetize Money and Catch A Roving Eye' lands November 8 via Sonores.

Jim O’Rourke has revealed details of his forthcoming release, To Magnetize Money and Catch A Roving Eye.

To Magnetize Money and Catch A Roving Eye, a four-part box set collection, is one of the Tokyo-based, Chicago-born producer’s largest collections of work this decade. Recordings were captured between 2017-2018 at Steamroom, O’Rourke’s private studio and label headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Little else is known about the background or creation of the album.

The minimalist presentation of field recordings, noise, and ambient music across To Magnetize Money and Catch A Roving Eye has a delicacy that slowly undulates through each volume. Unhinged textures wrap around the core of beautiful melodies and tones, pulling towards light and dark themes that drift through dimly lit silhouettes of sound.

The release follows a prolific run of releases from O’Rourke this year, including volumes 43-46 of his Steamroom LP series and collaborative albums with CM von Hausswolf, Keiji Haino, Oren Ambarchi, and Phew.

To Magnetize Money and Catch A Roving Eye will release with French label Sonoris on November 8. Meanwhile, an excerpt can be streamed below, with ordering options here.

Tracklisting

Disc 1—Part I

Disc 2—Part II

Disc 3—Part III

Disc 4—Part IV