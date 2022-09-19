Jimmy Edgar to Unleash New Album 'LIQUIDS HEAVEN' LP is scheduled November 11 release.

Jimmy Edgar will release a new album in November.

LIQUIDS HEAVEN, an 11-track release, is the US artist’s first solo album since Cheetah Bend, released last year on his own Innovative Leisure. We’re told to expect a “psychedelic canvas of future R&B, euphoric bass, mutant tear-the-club-up rap, foundation-splintering noise, and gossamer soul.”

On a surface level, the album is a “starburst of avant-garde fusion,” but for all the high energy propulsion there is a counter-balance of melancholic beauty. “The genius of it is that for all its cerebral intent, it remains replete with raw and visceral emotion,” the label adds.

Inspired by liquid matter and the physicality of digital art, the album features several collaborators, including rappers Trinidad James, 10k.Caash, and ZelooperZ. There’s also Toronto-based singer MILK.

Raised in Detroit, with stints in Berlin, Los Angeles, and New York, Edgar’s list of close collaborators includes Hudson Mohawke, Danny Brown, and Machinedrum as J-E-T-S.

Alongside the release, Edgar has shared two “mind-melting, genre-bending” tracks, blending funky electronic motifs, futuristic RnB, and techno.

For more information on Edgar, check out his J-E-T-S. XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. EUPHORIA feat. LIZY2K

02. EVERYBODY feat. 10k.Caash & ZelooperZ

03. DREAMS 1000000 feat. MILK

04. SLIP N SLIDE

05. BITE THAT 2 feat. Trinidad James

06. SIDEROOM

07. BUNNY LAVA feat. VIRGEN MARIA

08. NO ANTIDOTE feat. RIPPARCHIE

09. STATIC feat. BANSHEE

10.- – YA! feat. 645AR

11. NEVER LEAVE feat. MILK

LIQUIDS HEAVEN LP is scheduled November 11 release. Meanwhile, you stream “SLIP N SLIDE” and “STATIC” feat. Banshee in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://jimmyedgar.bandcamp.com/album/liquids-heaven">LIQUIDS HEAVEN by JIMMY EDGAR</a>