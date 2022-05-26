Jitwam’s Third Album is Incoming 'Third' LP is scheduled for July 22 release.

Jitwam has shared a new single ahead of his new album, Third.

Evoking memories of “finding peace within the chaos of daily life,” we’re told, Third draws influences from Latin music, soul, punk, and disco. We’re told that it expands on Jitwam’s beat-making abilities to incorporate “tight production with modulated vocals.” It follows his two previous albums, ‘ज़ितम सिहँ’ and Honeycomb, both on Copenhagen’s Tartelet Records.

The announcement comes with the infectious new single and video for “Confidence,” directed by Vivek Vadoliya.

Rich in melody and infectious in rhythm, “Confidence,” pays homage to Jitwam’s time spent in London and New York. He describes it as a psychedelic Brazilian “samba-funk odyssey to wake up your booty, and wake up your mind.”

“‘Confidence’ is that swag in your step,” he says, “a mantra to your true self to get up and shake the cosmic blues from your head to your toes.

“Confidence” follows Jitwam’s last single, “Brooklyn Ballers,” which came with a house-fuelled remix from New York’s musclecars.

For more information on Jitwam, based on Brooklyn, check out his XLR8R Influences mix here.

Tracklisting



01. India

02. Confidence

03. The Get Down

04. Lalala

05. Equanimity (feat. Melanie Charles)

06. Money & Things!!!

07. Brooklyn Ballers

08. Stranger Danger (In The Streets Of Life)

09. Hey Papi

10. Maryjane

Third LP is scheduled for July 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Confidence” below.