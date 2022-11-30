John Talabot and Arnau Obiols Become Mioclono for New Album 'Cluster' I LP is scheduled for February 17 release.

Oriol Riverola, better known as John Talabot, will collaborate with Arnau Obiols for a new album as Mioclono.

CLUSTER I spans eight tracks written during yearly sessions in Barcelona’s Angel Sound studio. The project is inspired by epilepsy and myoclonus.

Myoclonus is brief involuntary twitching or jerking of a muscle or group of muscles, and it’s experienced by a few people with epilepsy, including Talabot and Obiols. The alias derives from its Spanish name.

The only previous Mioclono release was a track on a various artist compilation called Fragments in 2020.

The album lands on Talabot’s own Hivern Discs.

Tracklisting

01. Blue Skies

02. Myoclonic Sequences

03. Fog and Fire

04. Acid Rain

05. Pell De Serp

06. Birth of a Robot

07. Disobedience

08. Retorn (Bonus Track)

Cluster I LP is scheduled for February 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Pell De Serp” and “Disobedience” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://hiverndiscs.bandcamp.com/album/cluster-i">Cluster I by Mioclono</a>