John Talabot, Parris, Horsepower Productions, and Loraine James Remix Darkstar on New 12″ 'Civic Jams Remixes​' will be available on Warp on August 7.

Photo: Cieron Magat

Darkstar will release a 12″ of remixes from their recent album, ​Civic Jams​, available now on Warp.

This release pairs a selection of works by John Talabot, Parris, Horsepower Productions, and Loraine James, whose haunting club remix of “Wolf” is already available. James effortlessly skims over the softer sonics of the original, adding harder punctuations that clatter and clamour like corrugated sheet metal, a nod to the warehouse raves it deserves to be heard in. ​

“I felt honoured to be contacted to do this remix because I remember listening to Darkstar back when I was 16,” James explains. “With remixes, I like to create an atmosphere that’s the opposite of the original song, so here I’ve taken Darkstar’s downtempo track and made it into a proper dance tune. I played it out a few times in sets before lockdown and it got the crowd going.”

Civic Jams, available now, is Aiden Whalley and James Young’s fifth album as Darkstar, following 2015’s Foam Island.

Tracklisting



01. Wolf (John Talabot’s Euphoric Remix)

02. Wolf (Loraine James Remix)

03. Jam (Parris Remix)

04. Jam (Horsepower Productions Remix)

05. Wolf (John Talabot’s Materia Dub)

Civic Jams Remixes​ will be available on Warp on August 7. Meanwhile, you can stream the Loraine James, Horsepower Productions, and John Talabot reworks below.

<a href="http://thenorf.bandcamp.com/album/civic-jams-remixes">Civic Jams Remixes by Darkstar</a>