Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens Share New Collaborative Single

Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens have shared their new single and first collaborative recording, Luminous Spaces, available digitally now and on 12” on January 24, 2020.

The track was originally destined to be a remix of Hopkins’ “Luminous Beings” by Owens, but after the pair worked closely together in the studio, it morphed into a standalone single. The two have built a working relationship over the past few years through sharing the same bill in live capacities and on DJ lineups.

“This project started as something very different from what you’re hearing now—I wanted Kelly to do a straight remix of ‘Luminous Beings,’ ” Hopkins explains. “I sent her the parts, but what she sent back just felt like something totally new, and had the potential to be so much more than a remix. She’d recorded these beautiful, uplifting vocal lines and had come up with joyous new riffs that recalled for me the best bits of the ’90s trance/euphoria that I had grown up loving. I got a beautiful sense of nostalgia and a true heart-lifting joy the first time I heard it, and it was so painless to take it from there to a finished piece—related and born out of ‘Luminous Beings’ but very much its own thing.”

