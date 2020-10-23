Jordan Rakei is Dan Kye for New Funky House Album 'Small Moments' LP is scheduled for November 13 release.

Jordan Rakei will release Small Moments, his first album as Dan Kye, on Bradley Zero‘s Rhythm Section.

Rakei, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist from New Zealand, is a Ninja Tune signee, having released his third album, Origin, on the British label last year. This is the first album he’s released as Dan Kye, a new project born several years ago that’s come to fruition during lockdown.

After meeting Zero online whilst living in Australia, Rakei moved to London in 2014. The same day he landed, he went to a Rhythm Section party to meet Zero, and it was here that he first got a taste for house music. He enjoyed the label’s ability to draw on both live and electronic talent, and when Zero asked him for some productions for the parties, the idea for Dan Kye was born.

“Rhythm Section INTL was my entry point into dancefloor orientated-music, and it was Bradley [Zero] who asked me whether I could head in that direction so he could play my music out in the clubs,” Rakei says. “Dan Kye has still got melodies, but the main focus is to keep it high energy.” The moniker draws on the uplifting elements of house and mixes them with the emotion that comes with Jordan Rakei.

Recorded with just a laptop, extra live instruments, and guest musicians, Small Moments transcends across electronica, jazz, and funk. The record offers listeners a journey through more floor-heavy tracks such as “Mogeri” and “Raro” to more groove-infused offerings such as “Rainbow Road,” streaming below. Tracks like “Sober” take on a more lyrical feel.

Tracklisting



01. Mogeri

02. Rainbow Road

03. Sober

04. Fever

05. Moving

06. Focus

07. Actually

08. Raro

Small Moments LP is scheduled for November 13 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Rainbow Road” below.

