Jordanian Event Series and Label Celebrates Two Years with Berlin Session The event takes place on December 14.

Recordat will celebrate two years of operation with an event in Berlin, Germany on December 14.

Recordat is a series of recording sessions, a collective, and a record label—still to launch—for electronic music producers and DJs from across the Mediterranean, including Jordan, the Palestinian territories, and Egypt. In these sessions, the platform aims to highlight some of the best electronic musicians from these regions. Since its launch two years ago, Recordat has hosted events in Jordan and across the Palestinian territories. It debuted in Berlin in February and now returns for its 16th session.

Scheduled to play are two innovative artists who are “changing music from the Mediterranean as we know it,” Recordat explains.

Muqata’a, a hip-hop artist who sparked a whole new generation of artists in the region, will bring his new live set to Berlin for the first time, and he’ll be joined by 3Phaz, an up-and-coming coming Cairo, Egypt-based artist who will reinterpret traditional wedding music Mahraganat by infusing it with bassy techno and gabber beats to create what he call post-Shaabi. Setting the mood for the session will be Berlin-based artist Shins-k.

The event will take place under the U-Bahn of Schlesisches Tor, 10997 Berlin. More information, including the full lineup, can be found here. Meanwhile, you can stream a recent Muqata’a session below.