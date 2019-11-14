Joy Orbison and Overmono Are Joy Overmono on New XL 12″ 'Bromley / Still Moving' EP is out November 22 on vinyl.

Joy Orbison and Overmono have teamed up as Joy Overmono for a new XL Recordings 12″.

Bromley / Still Moving is an ode to the place the record was made, Overmono’s studio in Bromley, South East London.

The space, based in a former magazine printers, had a rich history in UK dance music before brothers Tom and Ed Russell (a.k.a Overmono) arrived, having been in use by various prominent artists and DJs since the ’90s. Leaving the city’s daily to commute to the studio in the suburb of Bromley, the opposite direction to the usual daily grind, has helped back up the duo’s creative ethos and pushed them to make music further outside of the known and well-trodden paths.

We’re told to expect “two intricate and detailed tracks holding a distinctly U.K feel,” that have been already been doing the DJ rounds.

Tracklisting



01. Bromley

02. Still Moving

Bromley / Still Moving EP is out November 22 on vinyl. Meanwhile, you can stream “Bromley” below.