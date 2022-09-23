Joy Orbison and Overmono Come Together for New Single 'Blind Date' is available now.

Photo: Rollo Jackson

Joy Orbison and Overmono, two of the UK’s most respected forces in electronic music, have come together to release brand-new single called “Blind Date.”

Overmono, the collaboration between Tom and Ed Russell, and Joy Orbison first came together for “Bromley,” one of the more celebrated dance tracks in recent times. “Blind Date” is described by XL Recordings, the label, as the “next evolution in their sound.”

Tracklisting

01. Blind Date

Blind Date is available now.

