Jubilee Locks in New Album, ‘Call For Location’
'Call For Location' LP is out on November 1 via Mixpak.
Jubilee will release her new album, Call For Location, later this week.
Call For Location follows the New York-based producer’s album debut, 2016’s After Hours, and serves as a tribute to rave culture and her own hectic touring schedule. In contrast to After Hours, which focused on Miami, Call For Location touches on grime, techno, electro, old-school hardcore, and Caribbean rhythms. It’ll come via New York label Mixpak, features vocalists Maluca, IG, and P Money.
Ahead of the album’s November 1 release, Jubilee has shared three singles, “Shots” feat. P Money, “Mami,” featuring Maluca, and “Fulla Curve” with IQ. You can stream all three below.
Tracklisting
01. WYA
02. Mami feat. Maluca
03. Daylight Ravings
04. Fulla Curve feat. IQ
05. Call For Location
06. I Don’t Think So
07. Speed Limit
08. Shots feat. P Money
09. Liquid Liner
10. Disconnected
11. Let Go
