Jubilee Locks in New Album, ‘Call For Location’

Jubilee will release her new album, Call For Location, later this week.

Call For Location follows the New York-based producer’s album debut, 2016’s After Hours, and serves as a tribute to rave culture and her own hectic touring schedule. In contrast to After Hours, which focused on Miami, Call For Location touches on grime, techno, electro, old-school hardcore, and Caribbean rhythms. It’ll come via New York label Mixpak, features vocalists Maluca, IG, and P Money.

Ahead of the album’s November 1 release, Jubilee has shared three singles, “Shots” feat. P Money, “Mami,” featuring Maluca, and “Fulla Curve” with IQ. You can stream all three below.

Tracklisting

01. WYA

02. Mami feat. Maluca

03. Daylight Ravings

04. Fulla Curve feat. IQ

05. Call For Location

06. I Don’t Think So

07. Speed Limit

08. Shots feat. P Money

09. Liquid Liner

10. Disconnected

11. Let Go

Call For Location LP is out on November 1 via Mixpak.