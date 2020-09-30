Justin K Broadrick Reveals First Solo Jesu Album Since 2013 'Terminus' LP is scheduled for November 13 release.

Justin K Broadrick will release Terminus, his first album as Jesu since 2013.

Formed in 2003 following the breakup of Godflesh, Jesu is a post-metal band named after the last song on Hymns, the final album of Godflesh’s initial run. The project’s last album, Every Day I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came, came seven years ago.

Terminus is inspired by concepts of rejection, dependency, nostalgia, and loneliness. Musically, it explores the entire gamut of the Jesu oeuvre, which is to say dream pop, shoegaze, and electronica. It lands on Broadrick’s own Avalanche Recordings, and follows the experimental Never EP, released earlier this year.

More recently, Broadrick has been releasing music as JK Flesh, and has collaborated with Kevin Martin and Moor Mother for the Zonal project.

Tracklisting



01. When I Was Small

02. Alone

03. Terminus

04. Sleeping In

05. Consciousness

06. Disintegrating Wings

07. Don’t Wake Me Up

08. Give Up

Terminus LP is scheduled for November 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream opener “When I Was Small” in full below.