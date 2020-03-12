Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Created a “Visual Language” for New Ghostly Album 'The Mosaic of Transformation' LP is out on May 15.

Photo | Chantal Anderson

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith will release her new album on Ghostly International on May 15.

While writing and recording the album, Smith embraced a daily practice of physical movement, passing electricity through her body and into motion, in ways reflecting her audio practice, which sends currents through modular synthesizers and into the air through speakers.

“Not a dancer by any traditional definition,” Ghostly says, Smith taught herself improvisatory movement realizing what Smith calls “a visual language,” a term introduced to her by filmmaker Sean Hellfritsch.

“I guess in one sentence, this album is my expression of love and appreciation for electricity,” says Smith.

The album is Smith’s first on Ghostly. It follows 2017’s The Kid, out on Western Vinyl, after which she founded her Touchtheplants platform. In 2018, she released Abstractions on Make Noise, as well as Tides: Music for Meditation and Yoga.

Tracklisting



01. Unbraiding Boundless Energy Within Boundaries

02. Remembering

03. Understanding Body Messages

04. The Steady Heart

05. Carrying Gravity

06. The Spine Is Quiet In The Center

07. Overflowing

08. Deepening The Flow Of

09. Expanding Electricity

The Mosaic of Transformation LP is out on vinyl and digitally on May 15. Meanwhile, you can pre-order the record here and stream “Expanding Electricity” below.