Kali Malone’s New Album is Incoming 'All Life Long' LP is scheduled for February 9 release on Ideologic Organ.

Kali Malone will release a new album early next year.

All Life Long, created between 2020 and 2023, presents the American composer and organist’s first compositions for organ since 2019’s breakthrough album, The Sacrificial Code, alongside interrelated pieces for voice and brass performed by Macadam Ensemble and Anima Brass.

Over the course of 12 pieces, All Life Long simmers in an ever-shifting tension between repetition and variation. The pieces for brass, organ, and voice are alternated asymmetrically, “providing nearly continuous timbral fluctuation,” we’re told.

The titular composition, “All Life Long,” appears twice on the album, first as an extended canon for organ and again in the final quarter, compactly arranged for voice. In the latter, Malone pairs the music with “The Crying Water” by Arthur Symons, a poem steeped in language of mourning and eternity.

“This is not music of praise, or of spiritual revelation, but it is an artistic enactment of translating the indescribable,” we’re told.

Tracklisting



01. Passage Through The Spheres

02. All Life Long (for organ)

03. No Sun To Burn (for brass)

04. Prisoned On Watery Shore

05. Retrograde Canon

06. Slow of Faith

07. Fastened Maze

08. No Sun To Burn (for organ)

09. All Life Long (for voice)

10. Moving Forward

11. Formation Flight

12. The Unification of Inner & Outer Life

All Life Long LP is scheduled for February 9 release on Ideologic Organ. Meanwhile, you can stream “All Life Long (for organ)” in full via the player below and pre-order it here.

<a href="https://kalimalone.bandcamp.com/album/all-life-long">All Life Long by Kali Malone</a>

Photo: Julien Mignot