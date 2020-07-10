Kamaal Williams Shares Live Recording Feat. Shabaka Hutchings, Lauren Faith, and Alina Bzhezhinska 'Wu Hen' LP is available on July 24.

Kamaal Williams, real name Henry Wu, has shared a live version of “Hold On,” taken from his second album, Wu Hen.

Filmed on a hazy June summer’s day at Hassan Hajjaj’s shop, Larache, in the heart of London’s east end, the video features multi-instrumentalist Shabaka Hutchings, R&B soulstress Lauren Faith, and Alina Bzhezhinska, one of the greatest harpists in the country.

Wu Hen oscillates between celestial jazz, funk, rap, and R&B reinforced with the beat-heavy attitude of grime, jungle, house, and garage—a self-styled fusion Williams describes as “Wu Funk.” Its title is also the nickname Williams’ grandma gave him as a child.

New players on this record include Greg Paul, of Kalayst Collective, on drums; Rick Leon James on bass; Quinn Mason on saxophone; and guest harp from Alina Bzhezhinska. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, who has worked with Ray Charles, Flying Lotus, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Seu Jorge, contributes signature strings.

You can read more about the album here ahead of its July 24 release on Black Focus Records, and stream the video below.

<a href="http://kamaalwilliams.bandcamp.com/album/wu-hen">Wu Hen by Kamaal Williams</a>