Kamasi Washington Shares New Single, “The Garden Path” 'The Garden Path' is available now

Photo: Richard Hamilton

Kamasi Washington has shared “The Garden Path,” a new single that he performed on the Jimmy Fallon show last night.

The song is available via London label Young (f.k.a Young Turks) and features artwork from Kamasi’s sister and previous visual collaborator, Amani Washington.

In a statement released with the new single, Kamasi adds: “The world feels turned upside down. There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Kamasi’s backing band on “The Garden Path” consists of Patrice Quinn, Brandon Coleman, Allakoi Peete, Cameron Graves, Ronald Bruner Jr., Miles Mosley, Dontae Winslow, Kahlil Cummings, Rickey Washington, Tony Austin, and Ryan Porter.

“The Garden Path” follows last year’s “Sun Kissed Child.”

The saxophonist and bandleader’s most recent studio album was 2018’s Heaven and Earth, which he followed with a collection of bonus material from the LP titled The Choice. In 2020, he released a score to Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary, “Becoming.”

Tracklisting

01. The Garden Path

The Garden Path is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.