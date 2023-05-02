Kareem Ali Shares New Album of Lush, Funk-Driven House 'GODSON OF HOUSE: RISE OF A BLACK PLANET' LP is available now.

Kareem Ali has released a new album.

Over 10 tracks, GODSON OF HOUSE: RISE OF A BLACK PLANET explores the Tucson, Arizona artist’s funk-driven deep house sound. The album follows on from February’s GODSON OF HOUSE: THE ALBUM, which also came out via CosmoFlux Recordings.

Ali, a New York native now living in Phoenix, specialises in forward-thinking, space-age sounds, bringing together elements of classic Detroit techno with ambient, garage, and broken beat.

Tracklisting

01. Sacrifice

02. Believe In Yourself (Who Cares What They Think)

03. Close Encounters

04. Skyward

05. For Those Who’ve Died

06. Hope

07. Lift Your Head Up

08. Longing For You

09. One Chance

10. Willpower

GODSON OF HOUSE: RISE OF A BLACK PLANET LP is available now. You can order it here and stream it in full via the player below.

<a href="https://kareemali19.bandcamp.com/album/godson-of-house-rise-of-a-black-planet">GODSON OF HOUSE: RISE OF A BLACK PLANET by Kareem Ali</a>