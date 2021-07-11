Kasper Bjørke’s Latest Album is “Reminiscent of a Utopian Postcard Sent from the Past” 'Sprinkles' LP is scheduled for July 30 release.

Kasper Bjørke will release a new album, Sprinkles, later this month.

Bjørke, from Copenhagen, Denmark, recorded Sprinkles on his laptop while spending extensive periods of time in his family’s cabin by a secluded beach, reflecting on the energy and euphoria from his countless DJ gigs over the past decades.

Across 13 tracks, the balearic vibes and dream house grooves “merge with synth choirs, guitars, and acid bass lines,” and they “intertwine playfully into a coherent sonic stream of consciousness.” We’re told that the album is “reminiscent of a utopian postcard sent from the past.” Its sound is “multi-colored” and “filled with light and warmth.”

The album is named after and Danish visual artist Luca Bjørnsten’s work “Sprinkles”, which pictures an empty, lush, and colorful landscape with a large, romantic fountain.

For more information on Bjørke, check out his Real Talk essay for XLR8R, on which he reflects on the power of ambient music in healing anxiety and distress.

Tracklisting



01. Isola

02. Glassy

03. Baybi

04. Running

05. Kites

06. Bon Voyage

07. Biarritz

08. Palace

09. Sommervej

10. Grace

11. Mirage

12. RDVSpecial

13. Viewwws

Sprinkles LP is scheduled for July 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Baybi,” “Running,” and “Kites” in full below and pre-order here.

