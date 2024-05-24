Kaytranada to Release New Album Featuring Childish Gambino, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, and More
'Timeless' LP is scheduled for June 7 release.
Kaytranada will release Timeless, his third full-length album, in June.
Timeless serves as the follow-up to Bubba, his 2019 Grammy award-winning project for Best Dance/Electronic album.
It features a new version of “Lover/Friend,” Kaytranada’s 2023 single featuring longtime collaborator Rochelle Jordan, as well as the previously released “Stuntin,” plus 19 other new songs.
Also featuring across the album are Kaytranada collaborators new and old, with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Channel Tres, Childish Gambino, Don Toliver, Ravyn Lenae, Lou Phelps, and more making appearances.
In 2016, Kaytranada, real name Louis Kevin Celestin, released 99.9% on XL Recordings.
Tracklisting
01. Pressure
02. Spit It Out feat. Rochelle Jordan
03. Call U Up feat. Lou Phelps
04. Weird feat. Durand Bernarr
05. Dance Dance Dance Dance
06. Feel A Way feat. Don Toliver
07. Still feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
08. Video feat. Ravyn Lenae
09. Seemingly
10. Drip Sweat feat. Channel Tres
11. Hold On feat. Dawn Richard
12. Please Babe
13. Stepped On
14. More Than A Little Bit feat. Tinashe
15. Do 2 Me feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR
16. Witchy feat. Childish Gambino
17. Lover/Friend feat. Rochelle Jordan
Bonus Tracks
01. Wasted Words feat. Thundercat
02. Snap My Finger feat. PinkPantheress
03. Stuntin feat. Channel Tres
04. Out Of Luck feat. Mariah The Scientist
Timeless LP is scheduled for June 7 release via RCA Records, with pre-order here.
Photo: Jivi Emir