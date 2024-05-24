Kaytranada to Release New Album Featuring Childish Gambino, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, and More 'Timeless' LP is scheduled for June 7 release.

Kaytranada will release Timeless, his third full-length album, in June.

Timeless serves as the follow-up to Bubba, his 2019 Grammy award-winning project for Best Dance/Electronic album.

It features a new version of “Lover/Friend,” Kaytranada’s 2023 single featuring longtime collaborator Rochelle Jordan, as well as the previously released “Stuntin,” plus 19 other new songs.

Also featuring across the album are Kaytranada collaborators new and old, with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Channel Tres, Childish Gambino, Don Toliver, Ravyn Lenae, Lou Phelps, and more making appearances.

In 2016, Kaytranada, real name Louis Kevin Celestin, released 99.9% on XL Recordings.

Tracklisting



01. Pressure

02. Spit It Out feat. Rochelle Jordan

03. Call U Up feat. Lou Phelps

04. Weird feat. Durand Bernarr

05. Dance Dance Dance Dance

06. Feel A Way feat. Don Toliver

07. Still feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

08. Video feat. Ravyn Lenae

09. Seemingly

10. Drip Sweat feat. Channel Tres

11. Hold On feat. Dawn Richard

12. Please Babe

13. Stepped On

14. More Than A Little Bit feat. Tinashe

15. Do 2 Me feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR

16. Witchy feat. Childish Gambino

17. Lover/Friend feat. Rochelle Jordan

Bonus Tracks

01. Wasted Words feat. Thundercat

02. Snap My Finger feat. PinkPantheress

03. Stuntin feat. Channel Tres

04. Out Of Luck feat. Mariah The Scientist

Timeless LP is scheduled for June 7 release via RCA Records, with pre-order here.

Photo: Jivi Emir