Kaytranada Unveils New Album Feat. Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, and More
'Bubba' LP is out December 13.
Kaytranada has unveiled his new album, Bubba, out Friday, December 13 on RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony.
Bubba is the Canadian artist’s second album, following his breakout debut, 99.9%, out via XL Recordings in 2016. There’s no information around the album other than that it includes Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more.
Ahead of the album’s release on Friday, Kaytranada has shared “10%” featuring Kali Uchis, streaming below.
Tracklisting
01. DO IT
02. The Music feat. Iman Omari
03. Go DJ feat. SiR
04. Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins
05. Puff Lah
06. 10% feat. Kali Uchis
07. Need It feat. Masego
08. Taste feat. VanJess
09. Oh No feat. Estelle
11. What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
12. Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith
13. Scared To Death
14 Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr
15. Culture feat. Teedra Moses
16. The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe
17. September 21
18. Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams
Bubba LP is out December 13. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and stream “10%” below.