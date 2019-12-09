Kaytranada Unveils New Album Feat. Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, and More 'Bubba' LP is out December 13.

Kaytranada has unveiled his new album, Bubba, out Friday, December 13 on RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony.

Bubba is the Canadian artist’s second album, following his breakout debut, 99.9%, out via XL Recordings in 2016. There’s no information around the album other than that it includes Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more.

Ahead of the album’s release on Friday, Kaytranada has shared “10%” featuring Kali Uchis, streaming below.

Tracklisting



01. DO IT

02. The Music feat. Iman Omari

03. Go DJ feat. SiR

04. Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins

05. Puff Lah

06. 10% feat. Kali Uchis

07. Need It feat. Masego

08. Taste feat. VanJess

09. Oh No feat. Estelle

11. What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

12. Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith

13. Scared To Death

14 Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr

15. Culture feat. Teedra Moses

16. The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe

17. September 21

18. Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams

Bubba LP is out December 13. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and stream “10%” below.