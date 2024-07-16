Kelly Lee Owens Unveils New Album 'Dreamstate' LP is scheduled for October 18 release.

Kelly Lee Owens will release a new album in October.

Dreamstate is the Welsh artist’s fourth studio album, following 2022’s LP​.​8 and Inner Song. It will land on her new home, dh2, the electronic imprint of Dirty Hit.

There’s an “incredible feeling of freedom and escapism” found throughout Dreamstate, we’re told, born from the experience of inner evolution in the aftermath of a break-up.

It’s the sound of a person “letting loose and letting go while encouraging everyone else to do the same.”

The album is produced by Bicep, Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers, and George Daniel, the drummer of pop band The 1975.

Alongside the announcement, Owens has shared “Love You Got,” an adrenaline-fuelled, dancefloor anthem.

Tracklisting

01. Dark Angel

02. Love You Got

03. Dreamstate

04. Time To

05. Higher

06. Ballad

07. Sunshine

08. Air

09. Rise

10. Trust and Desire

Dreamstate LP is scheduled for October 18 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Love You Got” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://kellyleeowens.bandcamp.com/album/dreamstate">Dreamstate by Kelly Lee Owens</a>

Photo: Samuel Bradley