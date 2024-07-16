Kelly Lee Owens Unveils New Album
'Dreamstate' LP is scheduled for October 18 release.
Kelly Lee Owens will release a new album in October.
Dreamstate is the Welsh artist’s fourth studio album, following 2022’s LP.8 and Inner Song. It will land on her new home, dh2, the electronic imprint of Dirty Hit.
There’s an “incredible feeling of freedom and escapism” found throughout Dreamstate, we’re told, born from the experience of inner evolution in the aftermath of a break-up.
It’s the sound of a person “letting loose and letting go while encouraging everyone else to do the same.”
The album is produced by Bicep, Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers, and George Daniel, the drummer of pop band The 1975.
Alongside the announcement, Owens has shared “Love You Got,” an adrenaline-fuelled, dancefloor anthem.
Tracklisting
01. Dark Angel
02. Love You Got
03. Dreamstate
04. Time To
05. Higher
06. Ballad
07. Sunshine
08. Air
09. Rise
10. Trust and Desire
Dreamstate LP is scheduled for October 18 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Love You Got” in full via the player below and pre-order here.
Photo: Samuel Bradley