Kenyan Producer Slikback Releases New Album 'K E K K A N' LP is available now.

Slikback, born Freddy M Njau, has released a new album.

True to form, K E K K A N comprises 10 high-energy experimental club tracks. It comes off the back of several EPs earlier this year, including FINAL_, TYPE_, 22122, and TIER.

Slikback, real name Freddy M Njau, is based in Nairobi, Kenya. His 2018 debut EP, Lasakaneku, launched Nyege Nyege Tapes’ offshoot label, Hakuna Kulala, and he has become one of the label’s biggest success stories.

Tracklisting



01. SHEATH

02. AERIAL BLISS

03. MIENAI

04. STRAY

05. VIOLENT BEND

06. KARST

07. F-22

08. BREATHE

09. AESIR

10. SKY GARDEN

K E K K A N LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://slikback.bandcamp.com/album/k-e-k-k-a-n">K E K K A N by Slikback</a>