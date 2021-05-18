Kenyan Sound Artist KMRU Charts First Explorations Outside of Homeland on New Album 'Logue' LP is available now.

Berlin-based ambient artist KMRU has signed to Injazero Records for the release of a new album, Logue.

Compiled of previously self-released works produced between 2017-2019, Logue charts KMRU’s path from his roots in Nairobi, Kenya to his first explorations outside of his home-city. Some of the earliest compositions on the album—2017’s “Jinja Encounters”, for example—represent KMRU’s first trips outside his homeland and the experience of new sights and new climates. The album is “intensely personal” with “powerfully intuitive expression,” we’re told, “crossing continental divides with a singular elegance.”

KMRU, real name Joseph Kamaru, released his Peel LP with Editions Mego in the summer of 2020. He followed that up with the albums Opaquer (Dagoretti) and Jar (Seil Records) that same year. His work is uniquely positioned between the cultures of ambient and African musics, entwining his compositions with field recordings from his native Kenya and the surrounding countries.

Tracklisting

01. Argon

02. Jinja Encounters

03. OT

04. A Meditation of Listening

05. Und

06. 11

07. Bai Fields

08. Logue

09. Points

Logue LP is available now. You can stream the album in full below and order here.

