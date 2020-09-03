Kenya’s Slikback Delivers 30-Track Debut Album
Slikback has self-released ///, his debut album.
/// is a “reflection of different vibes and emotions that make me,” says Slikback, real name Freddy Njau. It combines some of his newer works with sketches, early stuff, and materials cut from previous releases. Features include Uganda’s Swordman Kitala, Germany’s STSK, and Poland’s Morgiana Hz.
Slikback, from Kenya, began producing house and trap before Nyege Nyege founders Derek Debru and Arlen Dilsizian introduced him to “more experimental, left-field, bassy kind of music that I didn’t know existed.”
He joined the Boutiq Studios in Kampala, Uganda in mid-2017, and soon began to find his sound, fusing a diverse sonic palette borrowing from footwork, trap, grime, and a variety of contemporary underground African club styles. He first appeared with Lasakaneku on Hakuna Kulala, the club-focused offshoot of Nyege Nyege Tapes. /// is his second release of 2019, following his split EP with Soda Plains on PAN in April.
Tracklisting
01. FAITH
02. FIO
03. FAZA
04. LEI
05. WA1023
06. DESCEND
07. WAXFIGURE
08. WEINASSETS
09. HEARTFIELD feat. Morgiana Hz
10. RAPIDFIRE
11. BLACK
12. NOBORU
13. REMNANT
14. GENGAR
15. HERO
16. MANTIS
17. MOB
18. SAHARA
19. LEGION feat. STSK
20. SMOKE
21. SCARA
22. ESION
23. KILLMONGER
24. XTERNAL
25. PULLUP
26. TINRO
27. TRAK4
28. MISERY
29. CARDIBLACK feat. Swordman
30. TESHIKA
/// LP is available now. You can stream in full below and order it via Bandcamp here.