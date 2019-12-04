Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Collaborate on New EP 'Texas Sun' EP is out February 7, 2020

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced Texas Sun, their forthcoming collaborative EP out February 7 on Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd.

Texas Sun is the kind of record “made for listening with the windows down and the road humming softly beneath you,” the label explains. It’s the first time that Khruangbin—formed of Laura Leeon bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums—have worked with a vocalist, tailoring their exotic funk to Bridges’ soulful melodies.

The EP started on the road and wrapped up in the studio. Both Bridges and Khruangbin had been touring nonstop behind their sophomore LPs when their paths converged for a joint North American tour in 2018, a run of shows stretching from Los Angeles to New York. Although both of their musical lanes were slightly different, they shared a dusty, laid-back vibe. When a Khruangbin session yielded a song that seemed like it might pair well with Bridges’ voice, the band sent it over. Bridges returned the track with his vocals the very next day. They all soon decamped to the studio with engineer Steve Christensen, hoping to make it into a B-side, but everything flowed so naturally and it was obvious this would be something bigger, leading to Texas Sun.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, they present its title track. Over a slowly rolling backbeat and strums of flamenco-style guitar, Bridges sings of the pull the unique Texan landscape can have on you, even from miles away. It kicks off the EP’s own journey through homesick reminiscences, backseat romances, and late-night contemplations

Tracklisting

01. Texas Sun

02. Midnight

03. C-Side

04. Conversion

Texas Sun EP is out February 7, 2020.