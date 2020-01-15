Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Share New Single from Upcoming EP 'Texas Sun' EP is out on February 7.

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have shared “C-Side,” a new single from Texas Sun, their upcoming collaborative EP, out February 7 via Dead Oceans in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd.

“C-Side” is a shimmering track comprised of wah-wah guitar lines, burbling Latin polyrhythms, and soft vibraphone. It follows the EP’s title track, a slow rolling song about the pull of the Texas landscape.

Texas Sun is Khruangbin’s first time writing with a vocalist. The EP started on the road and wrapped up in the studio. Both Bridges and Khruangbin had been touring behind their sophomore LPs when their paths converged for a joint North American tour in 2018, a run of shows stretching from Los Angeles to New York. When a Khruangbin session yielded a song that seemed like it might pair well with Bridges’ voice, the band sent it over. Bridges returned the track with his vocals the next day. They all soon decamped to the studio with engineer Steve Christensen, hoping to make it into a B-side, but everything flowed so naturally, and it became obvious that it was going to be something bigger, and this led to Texas Sun.

Tracklisting



01. Texas Sun

02. Midnight

03. C-Side

04. Conversion

Texas Sun EP is out on February 7. Meanwhile, you can stream “C-Side” below, and pre-order the EP here.