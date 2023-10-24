Khruangbin to Release Double LP Recorded Live at Sydney Opera House 'Live at Sydney Opera House' LP is scheduled for December 1 release.

Khruangbin will release a double album of live compositions from a show at Sydney Opera House.

Live at Sydney Opera House, available on December 1 on Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd, bookends an ambitious year-long undertaking for the Texas band that pays homage to their ever-sharpening live show.

The band’s debut solo performance at the famed venue arrived in November 2022 with a three-night sold-out run. Here, career-spanning songs like “A Calf Born in Winter,” “Maria También,” “So We Won’t Forget,” “Shida,” and “Friday Morning” arrive in “their full interplanetary glory,” we’re told.

In conjunction with the announcement, the band also released “People Everywhere” (Shifting Sands Remix), their own fresh take on the classic from The Universe Smiles Upon You, their debut album.

The double album follows four live albums from the band released earlier this year with guests including Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, Nubya Garcia, and Toro y Moi. You can read more about them over on Bandcamp.

Khruangbin embarked on their most monumental tour to date in 2022 which included multiple sold out nights at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and a legendary performance at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

Tracklisting

01. The Number 3 (Live at Sydney Opera House)

02. The Number 4 (Live at Sydney Opera House)

03. August 10 / Master of Life (Live at Sydney Opera House)

04. Two Fish and an Elephant (Live at Sydney Opera House)

05. White Gloves (Live at Sydney Opera House)

06. First Class (Live at Sydney Opera House)

07. So We Won’t Forget (Live at Sydney Opera House)

08. Shida (Live at Sydney Opera House)

09. Friday Morning (Live at Sydney Opera House)

10. Lady and Man (Live at Sydney Opera House)

11. Pelota (Live at Sydney Opera House)

12. Evan Finds the Third Room (Live at Sydney Opera House)

13. Maria Tambien (Live at Sydney Opera House)

14. Time (You and I) (Live at Sydney Opera House)

15. People Everywhere (Shifting Sands Remix) (Live at Sydney Opera House)

16. A Calf Born in Winter (Live at Sydney Opera House)

17. Zionsville (Live at Sydney Opera House)

Live at Sydney Opera House LP is scheduled for December 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “People Everywhere” (Shifting Sands Remix) in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://khruangbin.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-sydney-opera-house">Live at Sydney Opera House by Khruangbin</a>