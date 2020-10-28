Khruangbin’s ‘Late Night Tales’ Mix Encompasses Asian Pop, Nigerian Reggae, and Japanese Mellow Groove 'LateNightTales: Khruangbin' LP is scheduled for December 4 release.

Photo | Tamsin Isaacs

Khruangbin, the trio of Laura Lee Ochoa (bass), Mark Speer (guitar), and Donald “DJ” Johnson (drums), have compiled the next Late Night Tales mix.

Scheduled for December release, Khruangbin’s contribution to the series is characterized by a selection of tracks that cross borders and cultures, from Asian pop to Nigerian reggae and Japanese mellow groove to Latina flavours.

The mix features South Korean rock band Sanullim, who contribute “Don’t Go,” plus a pair of African bangers from Nigerian Maxwell Udoh and Roha Band, from Ethiopia. And then there’s a diversion to Belarus for Песняры and then onto Madrid, Spain for Paloma San Basilio with “Contigo.” Texas, Khruangbin’s home state, is represented with work from David Marez and Kelly Doyle.

“We definitely wanted to cover as much global territory as possible,” Khruangbin say. “So it was the globe and then home. We wanted to show the treasures from our hometown, or people from our hometown that the rest of the world probably doesn’t know.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Khruangbin have shared their cover of Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness,” which is an exclusive to the mix.

The track became a staple in a medley that the band plays live, Johnson says. “Specifically, one of my favourite things about it is the tone of the bass, which really reminds me a lot of Laura Lee’s bass which has this chunky, peanut butter, rich tone. It was always a special moment, getting to that song, because it just did something to the room everywhere.”

The Late Night Tales series was established back in 2001, and has since seen releases from the likes of Hot Chip, Floating Points, David Holmes, Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, and Röyksopp.

Tracklisting



01. Carlos Santana “Illuminations”

02. Brilliantes Del Veulo “I Know That”

03. Nazia Hassan “Khushi”

04. Kelly Doyle “DRM”

05. Sanulim “Dont Go”

06. Maxwell Udoh “I Like It”

07. David Marez “Enseñame”

08. Gerald Lee “Can You Feel The Love”

09. Justine & The Victorian Punks “Still You”

10. George Yanagi “祭ばやしが聞こえる」のテ ーマ”

11. Песняры “Зачарованная моя”

12. Khruangbin “Summer Madness” (Exclusive Track)

13. Paloma San Basilio “Contigo”

14. Roha Band “Yetikimt Abeba”

15. Tierney Malone & Geoffrey Muller “Trans- mission for Jehn: Gnossienne No 1” (Exclusive Spoken Word Track)

16. Khruangbin (Continuous mix)

LateNightTales: Khruangbin LP is scheduled for December 4 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Summer Madness” below.