Kiasmos is Back with New Erased Tapes EP 'Flown' EP is available now.

Kiasmos—the collaboration of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds and Faroese musician Janus Rasmussen—have shared a new EP on Erased Tapes.

Flown is the pair’s first new music since 2017. It comprises three songs that introduce an almost otherworldly feeling, somewhere between electronic, classical, ambient, and rave.

“We’re excited to share this new release, which differs slightly from what we’ve done before but feels right for us now,” Rasmussen explains.

Alongside the EP, they’ve shared a video for the EP’s title track.

Written in Iceland, “Flown” was inspired by UK electronic music as well as modern classical. “We tried to find a middle ground where those worlds could all meet,” Arnalds says.

The titular track is followed by “Told” and “Dazed,” both of which were initially written on the pair’s travels around the world. They include influences from the local environment, such as the sounds of rainforest and the Balinese Gamelan instrument.

Tracklisting

01. Flown

02. Told

03. Dazed

Flown is available now. You can stream it in full via the player below and order it here.

<a href="https://kiasmos.bandcamp.com/album/flown">Flown by Kiasmos</a>