Kiasmos’ Janus Rasmussen Releases ‘Jörd’ via Christian Löffler’s Ki Records 'Jörd is available now on Ki Records

Janus Rasmussen has released Jörd, his new single, via Christian Löffler’s Ki Records.

Recorded in Rasmussen’s studio in Reykjavík, Iceland, Jörd draws on his experience with Kiasmos, except this time, rather than having Ólafur Arnalds’ classically informed contributions, Rasmussen fills in the gaps with his own piano experimentations.

The single name, Jörð, is borrowed from the goddess of earth in Norse mythology—a tribute not only to Rasmussen’s Faroese roots, but also to Iceland, the country he has made home for the last years.

“I’ve always wanted to write a piano-driven club track that was made to fit perfectly for the sentimental yet crazy parts of my live set. After many attempts throughout the years, I finally think it sounds the way I imagined,” Rasmussen explains.

All eyes were on Rasmussen when he announced he was going solo last year. The Faroese had made a name for himself as part of electronic pop quartet Bloodgroup and of Kiasmos. Rasmussen’s solo debut, Vín, landed last year, also on Ki, and this is first music since.

Tracklisting



01. Jörd

Jörd is available digitally now on Ki Records, with a stream below.