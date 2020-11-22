Kiasmos, José González, Sebastian Mullaert, and More Raise Funds for Médecins Sans Frontières with Compilation 'Haingeraide' is scheduled for December 25 release.

The artists of the German booking agency Von der Haardt have prepared a digital compilation album to raise funds for Médecins Sans Frontières.

We’re all aware of the impact this pandemic has been having on the music and live events industry. With tours postponed and concerts cancelled, artists, agents, managers, promoters, and dozens of other employees have seen their incomes reduced instantly. Yet, despite the challenging scenario this industry and others are currently navigating, it is important to remember the far more difficult fight happening at the frontlines of this pandemic, the Von der Haardt agency says.

“With the tendency of our societies going back to a nationalistic mode and closing borders, we are unfortunately forgetting many who are not living in privileged western states,” says Ralf Diemert, founder of Von der Haardt.

All proceeds will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières, meaning “Doctors Without Borders,” an independent humanitarian organization that is providing medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

The release features previously unheard material, with each artist encouraged to share music that reflects on the idea of collaboration. 18 international artists took part, from Pantha Du Prince, to in-vogue Polish pianist Hania Rani, indie folk singer-songwriter José González, and Sebastian Mullaert.

Each artist has contributed a new track or a rework of a fellow musician, and the release even includes several first-of-its-kind collaborations between artists, such as the one between Hania Rani and producer Fejká for the tender yet enthusiastic track “No Goodbye.” British cellist Peter Gregson and pianist Lambert joined forces for the emotionally stirring “The Dive.”

Tracklisting



01. Kiasmos “Blurred” (Sven Helbig Rework)

02. Sophie Hutchings “Here I Am”

03. Lambert “Porcelain” (Aparde Remix)

04. Masayoshi Fujita “Sadness” (Carlos Cipa Rework)

05. Pantha du Prince “Pius in Tacet” (Grandbrothers Remix)

06. Mario Batkovic “Restrictus” (Annelie Rework)

07. Sophie Hutchings “Blind Dance” (Sebastian Mullaert Remix)

08. Hania Rani, Fejká “No Goodbye”

09. Janus Rasmussen “Ting”

10. José González “Let It Carry You” (Brandt Brauer Frick Remix)

11. Tara Nome Doyle, Malakoff Kowalski “Bad Dreams”

12. Peter Gregson, Lambert “The Dive”

13. Poppy Ackroyd “Parallel” (feat. Manu Delago)

14. Christian Löffler “The Great Wide Open” (Federico Albanese Rework)

Haingeraide is scheduled for December 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream Brandt Brauer Frick’s rework of José González below, and pre-order the release here.

<a href="https://vonderhaardt.bandcamp.com/album/haingeraide">Haingeraide by von der haardt</a>