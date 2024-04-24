Kiasmos to Release ‘Playful’ Second Album 'II' LP is scheduled for July 5 release.

Kiasmos, the duo of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds and Faroese musician Janus Rasmussen, will release their second album on Erased Tapes.

II is the “triumphant followup” to their self-titled debut in 2014, which re-envisioned minimal techno with orchestral flourishes and weightless production.

Across 11 tracks you can “clearly hear how Kiasmos have evolved as sonic architects,” we’re told, in the deeper acoustic textures, atmospheric ambience, restless grooves, and ambitious string arrangements.

“It’s bigger, both in sound and production,” says Rasmussen. “The music has matured yet there’s a playfulness to it.”

They worked on a lot of II during the lost year of 2020 and 2021.

In Bali, they sampled traditional Balinese percussion like the gamelan and incorporated Rasmussen’s field recordings of their natural surroundings.

The album follows Flown, an EP that the pair released in March featuring three of the album’s tracks.

Along with the album announcement, they have shared a new single, entitled “Burst.”

Tracklisting

01. Grown

02. Burst

03. Sailed

04. Laced

05. Bound

06. Sworn

07. Spun

08. Flown

09. Told

10. Dazed

11. Squared

II LP is scheduled for July 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Burst,” “Flown,” “Told,” and “Dazed” in full via the player below, and pre-order here.