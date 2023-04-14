King Krule Unveils Fourth Album on XL Recordings 'Space Heavy' LP is scheduled for June 9 release.

Archy Marshall will release Space Heavy, the fourth studio album under his King Krule alias.

Written from 2020 to 2022, between London and Liverpool, Space Heavy comes 10 years on from Marshall’s debut album (2013’s 6 Feet Beneath The Moon) and presents King Krule at his most articulate,” we’re told, “using his years of experience to create a dynamic body of work that reveals something new with every listen.”

During the commute between the two places he called home, Marshall found himself fascinated by the notion of “the space between”—the space “haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

Once written by Marshall, the music was developed by frequent collaborator and producer Dilip Harris and long-time band mates Ignacio Salvadores, George Bass, James Wilson, and Jack Towell.

The album’s first single, “Seaforth,” arrives with a music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.

Tracklisting



01. Flimsier

02. Pink Shell

03. Seaforth

04. That Is My Life, That Is Yours

05. Tortoise Of Independency

06. Empty Stomach Space Cadet

07. Flimsy

08. Hamburgerphobia

09. From The Swamp

10. Seagirl

11. Our Vacuum

12. Space Heavy

13. When Vanishing

14. If Only It Was Warmth

15. Wednesday Overcast

Space Heavy LP is scheduled for June 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Seaforth” in full below and pre-order here.

Photo: Frank Lebon