King Krule Unveils Fourth Album on XL Recordings
'Space Heavy' LP is scheduled for June 9 release.
Archy Marshall will release Space Heavy, the fourth studio album under his King Krule alias.
Written from 2020 to 2022, between London and Liverpool, Space Heavy comes 10 years on from Marshall’s debut album (2013’s 6 Feet Beneath The Moon) and presents King Krule at his most articulate,” we’re told, “using his years of experience to create a dynamic body of work that reveals something new with every listen.”
During the commute between the two places he called home, Marshall found himself fascinated by the notion of “the space between”—the space “haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”
Once written by Marshall, the music was developed by frequent collaborator and producer Dilip Harris and long-time band mates Ignacio Salvadores, George Bass, James Wilson, and Jack Towell.
The album’s first single, “Seaforth,” arrives with a music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.
Tracklisting
01. Flimsier
02. Pink Shell
03. Seaforth
04. That Is My Life, That Is Yours
05. Tortoise Of Independency
06. Empty Stomach Space Cadet
07. Flimsy
08. Hamburgerphobia
09. From The Swamp
10. Seagirl
11. Our Vacuum
12. Space Heavy
13. When Vanishing
14. If Only It Was Warmth
15. Wednesday Overcast
Space Heavy LP is scheduled for June 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Seaforth” in full below and pre-order here.
Photo: Frank Lebon