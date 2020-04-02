Kllo Signal a “New Start” with Second Ghostly Album 'Maybe We Could' LP is out on July 17 via Ghostly.

Kllo, the electronic pop collaboration of Melbourne cousins Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam, will release their new album, Maybe We Could, on July 17 on Ghostly International.

Maybe We Could follows the release of the pair’s debut full-length, Backwater, two years of global touring, and a handful of singles. It’s said to signal a “new start” for Kllo with 10 tracks that embrace a more subdued and nuanced tone than their previous work.

“In the past, we’ve tried to speed things up and push away from that, but now we’re sitting where it feels comfortable to us. Comfortable but also daring, because we know it’s not as polished in certain ways,” Kaul expands. “We’re doing us, we’re doing Kllo. We’re a bit older now. We aren’t compromising as much on this album. It’s a little bit classier and more tasteful this time around.”

Ahead of the release, the pair have shared lead track “Still Here,” an experiment in tempo that began as a piano ballad before they added ’90s rave-style drums. The track explores an emotionally suffocating relationship and a deep desire for understanding.

The accompanying video, directed by Matt Sav, was shot entirely on 16mm film. “The video uses visual metaphors to symbolise the struggle and perseverance through relationships by being trapped in plastic, sinking in water etc,” Lam says.

Sav adds: “I wanted the video to be a poetic depiction of two people staying in a relationship beyond its logical end. I explored the interplay between love, obsession, imagined futures, lived pasts, and the insanity that can be found in between. In our relationships, especially without good definitions around what love really means to us, we find the edges of freedom and responsibility blurring.”

Tracklisting



01. Cursed

02. Still Here

03. Insomnia

04. My Gemini

05. Somehow

06. Maybe We Could

07. Ironhand

08. Up

09. A Mirror

10. Just Checking In

Maybe We Could LP is out on July 17 via Ghostly. Meanwhile, you can stream “Still Here” in full below, and pre-order the album here.